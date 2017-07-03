On July 1, Santa Monica workers will be one step closer to $15 minimum wage by 2020. All workers will now be eligible for the City’s increased minimum wage and workers in larger businesses will receive the second wage increase on the path to $15. The minimum wage will increase to $12/hour for larger businesses, $10.50/hour for smaller businesses, and hotel workers’ pay will match Los Angeles’ at $15.66/hour. These increases are in line with the region, and six months ahead of the State wage increase January 1, 2018.

“All workers now benefit in this second year of Santa Monica’s minimum wage law,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “We are pleased hard working people will have a little more money in their pockets as affordability continues to be a challenge for many families in our region.”

With this increase, employees in businesses of all sizes – and nonprofit organizations – will now be eligible for a wage above the State minimum wage. In order to help Santa Monica’s small businesses adjust to the labor cost increases, the minimum wage law provides a one-year delay in annual increases. Qualifying nonprofit organizations may also follow the small business schedule.

“I am pleased to know that the minimum wage is increasing this year. The raise will make a difference in the money I can spend to take care of my family and make ends meet. I know some of my friends are also looking forward to a boost in their income,” said Reina Mendez, a domestic worker in Santa Monica.

The minimum wage is part of City Council’s “Inclusive and Diverse Community” citywide strategic goal, and supports the Economic Opportunity area of Santa Monica’s new budget framework based on wellbeing and sustainability principles. The minimum wage law is a fundamental tool to increase low-wage worker income in Santa Monica.

The City has adopted an education-first approach to with the new law by partnering with community-based organizations to make sure that businesses know how to comply with the law, and employees know their rights under the law.

The City is enforcing the law through the LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA). In addition to responding to complaints, the County will participate in outreach, conducting proactive site visits to ensure businesses are aware of the law.

Santa Monica’s minimum wage schedule aligns with those adopted by the city and county of Los Angeles. The State of California also adopted a state minimum wage, which went into effect in January 2017.

The next milestone for the Santa Monica minimum wage law will be January 1, 2018, when paid sick leave requirements increase.

Businesses and workers can learn more about minimum wage law, download legal notices, and view frequently asked questions at www.smgov.net/minimumwage. More information on the City’s outreach partners and enforcement is available at www.smgov.net/minimumwage/education-enforcement.

Employers and employees with questions about the Minimum Wage should contact the City of Santa Monica at minimum.wage@smgov.net. To file a complaint or claim, go online through the DCBA website or call 800-593-8222.