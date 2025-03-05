The eagerly-awaited Din Tai Fung opened its doors to the public after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday held at the impressive new location in the south-west corner of the food court in the Santa Monica Place mall.

Joining Albert Yang, co-CEO of Din Tai Fung's North American operations was Mayor Lana Negrete and Judy Kruger, CEO of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.

Din Tai Fung is a Chinese restaurant specializing in xiao long bao, sometimes referred to as "soup dumplings.” The chain currently has one outlet in Las Vegas, five in Washington state and seven dotted around Southern California, plus another 160 or so locations in 12 other countries worldwide. With a menu that now includes steamed buns, house-made noodles and vegan dishes, the brand has won many awards and accolades.

The hard opening has been almost exactly two years since the announcement was first made that they would be establishing a presence on the third floor food court space within the mall. The impressive 10,615 square foot, indoor/outdoor space is a significant redesign of where a number of smaller “fast casual” eateries were located, including Sbarro Pizza, Sensible Healthy Foods, Sarku Japan, Pastabar, Charlie Kebab and Johnny Rockets.

Din Tai Fung now boasts a mind-boggling 332 covers: 87 in the main dining area, 56 in the secondary dining area, 11 at the bar, 66 in the lower outdoor section and 112 in the upper outdoor section.

“Today is a big moment for me and my family … they immigrated from Taiwan, and they opened our first restaurant in LA County 25 years ago,” Yang said, adding, “I remember growing up in the restaurant as a little kid, doing my homework and tiptoeing over the counters to help swipe credit cards. And now fast forward, 25 years later, we're here today, opening our fifth location in our hometown of LA County.”

He went to acknowledge all the hard work undertaken by first responders and local residents across the area following the wildfires and announced that $50,000 would be donated to supporting and rebuilding the community.

“This money will mean a lot going towards revitalizing the places that keep our communities together. We're super excited to be here in the city of Santa Monica … I believe that Santa Monica will recover to what it once was and I'm so proud to say that Din Tai Fung is a part of that Community,” Yang said.

“We’re so excited that you're here. You're the hottest thing in West LA right now, let alone Santa Monica,” Kruger said. “You know, a lot of hard work went into this very beautiful location and the hard work is done. Now the celebration begins,” she added.

“This is truly exciting for me,” said Negrete. “In my family Din Tai Fung is a favorite, especially by my oldest daughter, who forces us to find one wherever we travel … So when I shared that Din Tai Fung was coming to Santa Monica, you could hear my daughter scream from three blocks away.

“As many of you know, Din Tai Fung is not just a restaurant, it is truly a culinary institution known for its exceptional dumplings and commitment to quality. Today we celebrate not just the opening of a new dining experience, but the continuation of a legacy, a family legacy,” Negrete said. “Your decision to open here is a testament to the town's appeal. We’re excited about the partnership that lies ahead between Din Tai Fung and the City of Santa Monica. Your restaurant will undoubtedly draw many visitors to our shores eager to enjoy not only the exquisite flavors of your cuisine, but also the stunning views of the ocean that set the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal.”

The impressive menu includes appetizers, xiao long bao, steamed dumplings and buns, wontons, plus noodles and food cooked in a wok. There’s a good selection of Japanese and Taiwanese beer, plus sake, a small selection of mostly Californian wines and cocktails. The decor is very tastefully designed with a warm mix of light and dark browns and the seats are designed to loosely resemble giant versions of the bamboo baskets that much of the food is steamed in.

Din Tai Fung is on the level three of the Santa Monica Place mall, nestled in the south-west corner. The opening times are Monday–Friday 11:30am–2:30pm and 4pm–9pm and Saturday–Sunday 11:30pm–9pm. Reservations are required.