More than 125 artists, community members and philanthropists gathered Sunday at the Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites for the Tasting Notes Gala to support Elemental Music's education programs.

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin-Ferrill served as lead sponsors for the March 23 event, which raises funds for music education programs serving over 800 students annually. Nearly 70% of these students receive need-based scholarships or tuition-free programming.

The gala honored Santa Monica residents Nimish and Nancy Patel for their commitment to community service and support of music education. Nimish Patel, recently appointed to the U.S. Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations, is a senior partner at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp and has served on the Santa Monica-Malibu School Board. Nancy Patel has served over a decade on the SMMUSD PTA Board and as president of the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation.

California State Senator Ben Allen recognized the Patels with a Certificate of Recognition at the event.

The fundraiser featured both live and silent auctions with donations from local organizations including Angel City Football Club, Birdie G's, BroadStage, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Maestro Foundation, Marina Racquet Club and Pacific Symphony.

Attendees enjoyed offerings from local wineries, distilleries and restaurants including Ayara Thai, Chicken King, Clos Solène Winery, Hayashi Whisky, Hunni Soju and Il Forno.

Notable guests included Gigi Decavalles-Hughes, former City of Santa Monica Finance Director; Jennifer Ferro, President of KCRW; Vincent Landay, Oscar-winning producer; and Jonathan Moerschel, violist of the Avery Fisher Career Grant winning Calder Quartet.

The gala was organized by Elemental Music committee members Janie Docter, Victor Komlos, Kenny Burgomaster, Marcia Capparela, Tony Huynh and Jean Wong.

While final fundraising totals are still being calculated, projections suggest Tasting Notes 2025 may be the most successful Elemental Music gala to date.