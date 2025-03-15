It seems like everyone, deep down, wants to have some kind of connection to Ireland. Even if it’s through your best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s cat, who once chased a leprechaun in Dublin, it's close enough. There’s just something about Ireland that makes people want to claim a piece of it. It’s an odd quirk, but a charming one, to be sure, to be sure.

And really, who can blame them? Ireland is a stunner, packed with history, and its cultural footprint is absolutely everywhere. In the US, Irish immigrants played a huge role in shaping the cities we know today, especially along the East Coast, where the ties to the motherland still run strong. Once a year, though, those Irish roots extend far beyond Boston and New York, because on March 17, everyone is Irish.

St. Patrick’s Day is the great equalizer. Whether you have legitimate Celtic ancestry or just a shamrock-shaped hole in your heart, this is your chance to don every piece of green clothing you own, belt out a few questionable renditions of “Danny Boy” and raise a glass to Ireland. In Chicago, the river is turned green and other cities across the country offer parades, music and enough Guinness to fill Lough Corrib.

Even here in sun-drenched Santa Monica, far from the rolling hills of Ireland, you won’t have to look too hard to find a pint of the black stuff and a bit of Irish spirit. Because, and let’s be honest, if there’s one constant in the universe, it’s this: there is always an Irish pub not far away. In fact, the day humans set foot on Mars, odds are there’ll be a little green-painted bar waiting with a welcome sign.

Santa Monica offers its own variations, including O’Briens Irish Pub at 2226 Wilshire Blvd, Sonny McLean’s Irish Pub (equally a Boston-themed bar) at 2615 Wilshire Blvd, and Jameson’s Pub at 2702 Main St, which is much more of a sports bar than an Emerald Isle-themed watering hole.

This year, O’Briens is going all in, with live music, dancing, and classic Irish food and drinks. Owner Willy O’Sullivan says that because St Patrick’s Day falls on a Monday this year, he’s having to make plans for a full weekend of celebration.

“One of the good advantages of this year is that it's on a Monday and that has a tendency to spread the occasion over the entire weekend, so we have to spread our resources a little bit to accommodate everything,” O’Sullivan said, adding, “That said, we're focusing mostly on Saturday and Monday.”

“Saturday, we have some Irish music at 5pm from a band called Omra and they're also playing on Monday night, along with another newly formed Irish band for the occasion, called

Craic of Thunder (‘craic’ is the Irish word meaning fun and good times).”

O’Sullivan says there will also be bagpipes on Monday at about 4pm together with Irish dancers and then of course there’s the food. On Monday, because the volume of people is expected to be high, only the most popular items will be available, fish and chips, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie. Moreover, on Monday morning, O’Brien’s will open at 8am and off the full Irish breakfast until 11am. However, the normal, full menu will be available over the weekend.

O’Brien’s also offers a substantial outdoor space and thankfully, O’Sullivan has already put a temporary tent up just in case the heaven’s open.

“I actually put the tent up a few days ago and that seems to have paid off, plus it also has a tendency to retain the heat at night as well, so that’s a bonus and I expect some will start celebrating early,” he said.

So whether you have a long-lost Irish great-grandparent or you’re just in it for the fun, St. Patrick’s Day is your excuse to celebrate. Go grab a pint, enjoy the craic, and most importantly, don’t forget to wear green.