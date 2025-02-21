SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Most mornings, as the sun rises over Santa Monica Beach, Troy Weaver can be found patrolling the boardwalk outside Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach. His job is to keep hotel guests undisturbed by the steady flow of homeless wanderers that has become part of the area’s landscape. With his confident stride and quiet intensity, there’s no question that anyone thinking about causing trouble would be making a mistake. Weaver carries the presence of a man who knows there’s little chance anyone can take him down. That presence is well-earned—before he was a fixture in Santa Monica, he was one of three hard-hitting boxing brothers, known as the Weaver triplets, who left their mark on the sport.

On April 27, 2025, Troy and his brothers, Floyd and Lloyd, will be inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing their unique place in boxing history. The triplets, born on Jan. 27, 1964, in Pomona, built a reputation for their aggressive styles and knockout power. Each fought in a different weight class, but all shared the same relentless approach in the ring. Floyd, known as "Pretty Boy," competed as a junior middleweight, compiling a 17-8 record with 13 knockouts. Lloyd, or "Lightning Lloyd," fought as a middleweight, finishing with 11 wins (7 by KO) and 6 losses. Troy, nicknamed "Too Tough Troy," entered the light heavyweight division, racking up 20 wins, all by knockout (16 in the first round) before retiring with a 15-7 record.

One of their most memorable moments came on June 23, 2001, when all three fought on the same card at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Washington. Floyd won by decision, Troy scored a third-round knockout, and although Lloyd suffered a knockout loss, the night cemented their status as a rare sibling trio to compete at a high level in professional boxing.

Beyond the ring, the Weavers briefly stepped into Hollywood, appearing as triplet clones in a 1989 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Their foray into acting was short-lived, but their boxing legacy continued to grow.

Now, their achievements will be honored alongside some of the sport’s biggest names. The NBHOF Class of 2025 includes former world champions Amir Khan, Herman Montes, Jackie Nava, Larry Holmes, and Mikey Garcia. Bill Dempsey Young, president of the Hall of Fame, described the Weaver brothers as “valid, hard-hitting, main-event quality action fighters” whose contributions to the sport deserve recognition.

For Troy, the confidence that carried him through the ring still serves him well on the streets of Santa Monica. Whether it’s facing an opponent under the bright lights or keeping an eye on the boardwalk, he remains a force to be reckoned with—one of three brothers whose story now takes its rightful place in boxing history.