Dr. Sion Roy, a cardiologist and the Santa Monica College Board Vice Chair, has announced his candidacy for California's State Senate District 24, positioning himself as a healthcare advocate and community rebuilder following the devastating Palisades fire.

Roy previously ran for State Assembly but dropped his bid when the district boundaries were redrawn paving the way for eventual winner Rick Chavez Zbur. He enters the race with an endorsement from former Assemblymember Richard Bloom, who represented Assembly District 50 for a decade before Zbur.

"Sion Roy is an accomplished public servant," Bloom said in a statement. "As a physician, he helped lead LA County through the pandemic. On the Santa Monica College Board he has expanded educational opportunities, championed new programs, and worked with state and local legislators on behalf of SMC."

Roy currently serves as a cardiologist at Harbor UCLA public hospital in Torrance and was the youngest ever President of the Los Angeles County Medical Association, where he worked with legislators during the COVID-19 pandemic to inform policy decisions.

"As a physician, professor, and education advocate, my career has been defined by trying my best to be of service to others," Roy said in his announcement. "In Sacramento I will advocate for better access to healthcare, increased educational opportunities, and work to help our community recover from the devastating Palisades fire."

His campaign announcement highlighted personal connections to issues facing district residents, noting that his own family lost their home in the Palisades fire. "Our family is going through this process with you in real-time, so I am uniquely aware of the challenges residents face in rebuilding their lives," Roy said.

Since 2018, Roy has served on the Santa Monica College Board of Trustees, where he championed healthcare workforce programs and facilitated the opening of SMC's new 25,000-square-foot Malibu campus. He also served as PTA President of Webster Elementary School in Malibu during the 2023-2024 school year.

Senate District 24 encompasses a diverse area of Los Angeles County, including coastal communities like Malibu, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, and Redondo Beach; affluent areas such as Beverly Hills, and Bel Air; inland cities including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, and Westlake Village; and the recently destroyed Pacific Palisades. The district also covers portions of west Los Angeles, including Hollywood, Venice, and Westwood.

The seat Roy seeks is currently held by Sen. Ben Allen, who will reach his term limit in 2026. Allen has represented the district since 2014, when he won his first election by defeating attorney Sandra Fluke by a wide margin. He successfully defended his seat in 2018, securing 76.8 percent of the vote in the primary and defeating challenger Baron Bruno in the general election with 77.2 percent of the vote.

Allen, a Santa Monica native with degrees from Harvard University, University of Cambridge, and UC Berkeley, previously served on the Santa Monica-Malibu Board of Education from 2008 until his election to the State Senate. He works as a private attorney and lecturer in law at UCLA.

While the election is still well in the future, Roy said his early announcement signals his commitment to addressing what he describes as "urgent" issues facing the district. His campaign website is already active at drsionroyforsenate.com.

"I know that this election seems a long time away right now, but the issues our district has to wrestle with are too urgent to wait," Roy stated. "I invite you to join our campaign today."

Editor's Note: Allen won his 2018 race with 77.2 percent of the vote and Roy dropped out of his prior run for state office when district boundaries were redrawn.