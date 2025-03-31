The idea of a workout on an inflatable board sounds easy, it’s harder than you think to do squats when the ground is shaking, or rather vibrating, which is exactly what happens on the B-BOARD.

This new beach workout is an interesting combination of yoga and pilates with the added difficulty of staying upright while the board morphs into a shaky motel massage bed with every new pose. However, it does become easier when Eric Vandendriessche, co-founder and teacher, calls out encouragement and keeps the mood positive.

It only makes sense that this workout would end up on the Santa Monica beach–paddle boarding, yoga, and pilates in a breezy ocean setting fit right in.

The workout is done on an inflatable, land-based, paddle board that engages balancer muscles while going through yoga poses and pilates workouts. It offers a multitude of modifications to each pose for different skill levels.

“I would say it's designed for all ages, all fitness levels, so everywhere everyone can come from, even for kids from seven and up,” said Vandendriessche. “It's accessible to everyone. Everyone can do it. I would say perhaps easier than the paddle board, because on the paddle board, you have to get on the board.”

The workout incorporates yoga to make sure it’s not reliant on strength and focuses on technique. The key feature of the B-BOARD workout is the wobble effect created by the inflatable board. The instability focuses on the core to add a second partially mental level to the exercise.

“Right now, people are all focused on their phones all the time, so you have to be reconnected to the very important part, which is yourself, you know, like, not the social media. This is a very fast paced world, and this is a great way to just reduce the pace and just enjoy yourself and work on your balance and connect mind and body together,” said Vandendriessche.

The workout also includes a sun meditation on the beach to wrap up the session.

B-BOARD is one of two products created by Vandendriessche and his wife Vanessa Gubian. Their company, Level Fitness, also offers AQUA STAND UP for on-water workouts. They have partnered with Studio Brava in Westwood for indoor classes and offer outdoor classes at the Santa Monica beach at Tower 20.

At the Tower 20 version, a nod is given to the environmental aspects of the workout.

“We want to be close to the elements. You know, work with the wind, the ocean, the sand, and just to be closer to nature and with mental health, just overall wellbeing to reconnect,” said Gubian.

Both founders have backgrounds in fitness that influenced the development of B-BOARD. Vandendriessche is originally from France and has been involved in fitness for 20 years. His experiences with paddle boarding led him to creating AQUA STAND UP. The idea for B-BOARD came from his desire to replicate the challenge of paddleboarding on land.

B-BOARD classes are available in group settings and personal training formats, and the sessions have a lot of flexibility. While the site offers virtual classes, Vandendriessche suggests in-person sessions more.

“I mean, I would say virtual programs are great if you want to be on your own, but you don't have the direct feedback from a personal trainer or from a trainer who will give you, like modifications right away, you know, like better posture.”