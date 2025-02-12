The much anticipated opening of Din Tai Fung at Santa Monica Place is scheduled for the end of the month according to the restaurant's website.

Din Tai Fung, the acclaimed Chinese restaurant chain known for its soup dumplings, plans to open a 10,615-square-foot location at Santa Monica Place. The Taiwan-based company operates seven Southern California restaurants among its roughly 175 locations worldwide. In announcing the location two years ago, Vice President Aaron Yang said the ocean view space marks a long-sought expansion into Santa Monica.

In a statement, the company said that in support of the greater Los Angeles community following the recent wildfires, Din Tai Fung will donate 100% of profits from both its soft opening and grand opening weeks to help local, independent restaurants affected by the fires rebuild.

The restaurant earned international recognition for its xiao long bao, delicate dumplings filled with meat and hot soup. Its first U.S. location opened in Arcadia, California, in 2000, drawing hours-long waits that persist at most locations. The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to Din Tai Fung's Hong Kong locations. Beyond its signature dumplings, the chain serves steamed buns, hand-pulled noodles and an expanded menu of vegan options. The new Santa Monica restaurant, set to open across from the planned Arte Museum, will feature indoor and outdoor seating on the mall's third level with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The company has locations in 13 countries, including outposts in Las Vegas and Washington state. Founder Yang Bingyi started Din Tai Fung in Taiwan in 1972 as a cooking oil retail shop before transforming it into a dumpling house that would grow into a global brand.

The website offers early birds an opportunity to make a reservation for a soft opening between Feb. 20-27 (https://www.yelp.com/reservations/din-tai-fung-santa-monica-coming-soon-santa-monica)

The opening is a rare bright spot for the mall that has seen it's value and occupancy rates drop recently.

The mall's value has plunged 59% since 2017 according to reports from Morningstar and Trepp last year and many of the malls' once signature tenants have left.

Owner Macerich Co. defaulted on its $300 million mortgage and has struggled to make consistent payments. The Frank Gehry-designed mall, which underwent a $265 million renovation in 2010, has struggled despite its prime downtown location.

However, local officials have long pointed at Din Tai Fung’s opening as a sign of faith in the location.

The restaurant is located at 395 Santa Monica Place – Suite FC01. Visit https://dtf.com/en/locations/santa-monica for more information.