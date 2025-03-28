The Santa Monica City Council has unanimously authorized an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with Revitalization Partners Group (RPG) to renovate and reopen the long-shuttered Santa Monica Civic Auditorium.

The agreement, announced at the March 25 Council meeting, marks a significant step toward revitalizing the historic venue that has been closed since 2013 due to seismic safety concerns.

The ENA grants RPG exclusive rights to negotiate with the city to assess the feasibility of redeveloping the Civic Auditorium site. During this period, RPG will conduct comprehensive due diligence, including historic preservation assessments, seismic and structural evaluations, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance studies.This approval allows formal negotiations to begin, leading to a Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) that defines the final project scope and terms.

Supporters of the deal were quick to praise the announcement.

“This is exactly what we were hoping for, and we commend the Council for taking this action and moving the process forward,” said Save the Civic, a volunteer group that has been advocating for a deal with RPG. “ While this is a critical step, much work lies ahead. RPG will now begin a comprehensive appraisal to better understand what it will take to revitalize the Civic and turn it into a world-class venue.

The Civic Auditorium, which opened in 1958, quickly established itself as a cultural cornerstone for the region. The venue hosted the Academy Awards from 1961 to 1968 and welcomed legendary musical acts including Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, and Elton John throughout its operational years.

Despite its cultural significance, the auditorium has remained closed for over a decade. Previous attempts to find a development partner have been unsuccessful, and the city currently lacks the necessary budget and staff to independently reopen the facility.

In 2022, the property was declared surplus under the Surplus Land Act, a prerequisite step before leasing or selling civic property. While the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Community Corporation of Santa Monica initially expressed interest, their bids were eventually rejected or withdrawn, allowing the city to seek a new partner with experience managing landmark cultural venues.

RPG brings together several heavyweight entities in the entertainment and real estate sectors. The consortium includes Geyser Holdings, led by Russell Geyser, who has overseen more than $1 billion in commercial real estate syndications; The Make Good Group, led by Tim Sexton and known for sustainability expertise; The Azoff Company, led by former Ticketmaster and Live Nation CEO Irving Azoff; Oak View Group, headed by Tim Leiweke who redeveloped Seattle's Key Arena into Amazon's Climate Pledge Arena; and Live Nation, a Fortune 500 company specializing in live entertainment.

Under the terms of the agreement, RPG will fund an initial $250,000 deposit to cover the city's costs during negotiations, replenishing it as necessary.

The deal was far from a certainty. While the two sides were communicating for a time, negotiations stalled over the holiday season.

Further complications arose in January 2025 when fires destroyed the homes of two RPG principals, temporarily pausing their engagement. Several RPG leaders subsequently shifted focus to organizing FireAid, a benefit concert that raised over $100 million for fire relief.

On February 3, 2025, the city reported that RPG had not yet signed the ENA, noting that "negotiations on the potential to revitalize the shuttered Civic Auditorium are not progressing." The City Council then imposed a February 28, 2025 deadline for executing the agreement.

Councilman Jesse Zwick then floated the idea to abandon the negotiations and reconsider the future of the property. However, that idea was met with strong criticism from the community and the vote to accept the ENA deal was unanimous.

Updates on the ENA process and project timeline will be posted on the city's website at santamonica.gov/civic-auditorium.