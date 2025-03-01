Three martial arts academies are joining forces Sunday to support victims of last month's Pacific Palisades fires that destroyed homes and businesses, including a 43-year-old dojo.

The "United Dojos Restore Palisades" event will run from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at MuDo Dojo (1828 Lincoln Blvd) in Santa Monica. Gerry Blanck's Martial Arts, which was destroyed in the fire, is partnering with MuDo Dojo and Ace Aikido to provide relief supplies and support for affected families.

"Our dojo has shaped generations. This event is about more than rebuilding walls—it's about restoring a community," said Gerry Blanck, whose martial arts center was lost in the blaze.

The event will feature martial arts demonstrations, a kids' obstacle course, free clothing and essential supplies for fire survivors, and representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and Red Cross to answer questions.

Alan Savoian, whose 10-year-old daughter Eden lost her home in the fire but still competed in an international karate tournament weeks later, said the dojo's reopening symbolizes the community's resilience.

"The fire may have taken our training space, but it could never take away our spirit," Savoian said.

The event also marks the grand opening of Blanck's new dojo location and aims to help the 180 displaced students and their families affected by the fires.