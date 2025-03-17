A homeless man who traveled to Santa Monica to attack Black residents has been sent to a diversion program instead of facing a criminal trial that could have resulted in a life sentence for the attempted murder of a sleeping victim.

Job Uriah Taylor (27) was arrested on March 3, 2023 after using a pipe to crush the skull of a man who was sleeping in the same encampment adjacent to the 5th Street Expo station. The vicious and unprovoked attack was the last of three committed by Taylor in about a day and while the other two victims escaped unharmed, the final victim, Christian Hornburg (64), was confined to a wheelchair and will require support services for the rest of his life.

Taylor’s case had been proceeding through the criminal system where he faced charges of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with force, resulting in great bodily injury. His crimes had been charged with a hate crime enhancement as Taylor was heard shouting racial slurs at his victims during the attack and immediately following his arrest he claimed he had been sent to Santa Monica by his family to target Black residents.

However, with the suspect’s record of mental issues, including bipolar and schizoaffective disorder, together with a record of drug abuse, primarily heroin and methamphetamine, the defense was attempting to argue that Taylor would be better served in an alternate program.

The Office of Diversion and Reentry (ODR) provides permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals with serious mental health disorders who are incarcerated in Los Angeles County Jail. It aims to resolve cases early by releasing clients into supportive housing through either mental health diversion or probation.

The program features three key components: jail in-reach services before release, enhanced treatment including clinical assessments and immediate medication when needed, and interim housing immediately upon release while awaiting permanent supportive housing. Housing and treatment support continue as long as needed.

Enrollment in ODR has steadily increased and by the end of 2024 there were 2,747 individuals in the program. Over the course of that year, ODR lost track of 511 people, 154 returned to jail and 79 entered permanent housing. The rest remain in the program’s transitional housing.

At the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on Wednesday morning, the victim, Christian Hornburg (64) was accompanied by Detective Jacob Holloway from the Santa Monica Police Department and represented in court by Deputy District Attorney David Dickman.

Taylor was represented by Deputy Alternate Public Defender Nazila Shokrian with Judge Lana S. Kim presiding. Several employees from the ODR were also present in chambers.

Video evidence, recorded from Santa Monica Police Department officer’s body-cams, that show the horrific extent of Hornburg’s injuries had been shown to Kim prior to this date, in an earlier court appearance by Taylor in January.

Dickman told the Daily Press that representatives from the ODR had not actually seen it and despite several attempts to reach out to them, no one had returned his calls or his emails. As such, proceedings were delayed while Dr. Torri Montgomery, representing the ODR, viewed the footage for the first time.

Montgomery told the court, “He meets our clinical diagnosis eligibility – our target population – we have him diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, and we believe that that illness is treatable with medications and our other treatment modalities within the program.”

Taylor himself sat in the courtroom, mostly staring straight ahead throughout the proceedings. His hair was slicked back and tied into a bun and he had pale, white skin with tattoos partially covering his bearded face.

Dickman then proceeded to ask Montgomery a series of questions prompting the defense to protest that this was not a cross-examination, but Shokrian’s objection was overruled by Kim. Dickman asked what would happen if Taylor did in fact leave the ODR program before his designated time was up (as security is very much at a minimum) and how long Taylor would have to not have his prescribed medication before his mental health deteriorated once more. Montgomery was reluctant to speculate and responded with estimates ranging from three to four weeks.

Taylor already has a criminal history in several states and Dickman asked if he did leave without authorization, how long would it be before ODR notified officials. Montgomery replied that it typically takes 72 hours.

Given Taylor’s racist history, Dickman asked if the illegal substances Taylor was known to be taking exacerbated pre-existing behavioral patterns and if this was the case, would he not revert to this if he were to stop taking his prescribed medication. Again, Montgomery was reluctant to speculate and spoke repeatedly of the benefits of the program.

Unlike the earlier hearings Kim had presided over that morning, none of which lasted more than about 20 minutes, this was already nearing an hour and Kim was visibly frustrated. She called for a recess saying she would announce her decision after lunch. Upon returning, she asked for both Dickman and Shokrian to give closing statements. Montgomery had left the courthouse and was no longer in chambers.

Dickman focused on the fact that perhaps ODR is not suitable for everyone with mental health issues. “I think ODR is a proven success, it has its place and there's a lot of good work. It takes people off the street, gives them an opportunity to change their lives and that is better for everybody – but it might not be right for everyone,” he said, adding, “They may be technically eligible, but not everybody is suitable.”

Shokrian in turn focussed on the fact that Taylor had been taking his prescribed medication every day for the last eight months and that showed a willingness to co-operate. “He keeps making the right choice every day for at least the last eight months … So he wants to take the meds, he understands the effect that it has on him,” she said.

At this point, Hornburg left the courtroom in disgust. He wheeled himself towards the door as Kim asked if he would reconsider staying. “What about me?” Hornburg said, adding “I don’t get a second chance, my life as I used to know it is over.”

Ultimately, Kim recommended that Taylor be enrolled in the ODR program. However, she stipulated a somewhat more stringent set of conditions.

She said the normal 72 hour report procedure wasn’t sufficient and that if Taylor were to take unauthorized leave from the ODR program, the court is to be notified.

“I'm going to be very clear about Mr. Taylor's progress in the program,” she said. “For Mr. Taylor’s first time– no, let me, let me rephrase that, if Mr. Taylor is ever in violation of the ODR program, even if he's 20 minutes late, I want to be notified as soon as possible,” she said, correcting her own Freudian slip.

If Taylor completes the two year ODR program his case will be dismissed.

Outside chambers, Dickman said, “Justice was not done today. In 30 years as a deputy district attorney, this is the worst decision I've ever seen. I don't think justice was done. I don't think Mr Hornburg was treated properly. I don't think the people of the state of California were treated fairly … it was horrible … I just hope and pray that we're not back here when he hurts somebody else.”

Hornburg who, along with being relegated to a wheelchair in a care facility, suffered permanent brain damage and is unable to care for himself, said, “I’m the victim and the victim didn’t have any rights here. Okay, I understand that, but there's no redress, there's no finale, there's no closure, I have no closure. I’m the way I am now for the rest of my life and I've spent two, very long years waiting for some form of justice.”

Taylor is due back at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on April 21 to follow up on his progress.

scott.snowden@smdp.com