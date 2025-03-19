California Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at strengthening pet rescue efforts during natural disasters, a measure inspired by a dog that survived for days in the debris of a wildfire.

The FOUND Act — Friends of Oreo Uniting During Disasters — would require local governments across California to implement specific procedures for rescuing pets during evacuations and establish better systems to reunite animals with their owners following disasters.

"Pets are more than just property—they are family. When disaster strikes, no one should have to choose between their safety and their pet's survival," said Zbur (D-Hollywood), who serves as Democratic Caucus Chair. "The FOUND Act ensures that local governments have clear rescue plans in place, so pet owners don't have to risk their lives to save their animals."

The bill, formally known as AB 478, was inspired by the story of Oreo, a Pomeranian who survived for five days in the rubble of his owner's home after the Palisades Fire. The dog's owner, Casey Colvin, was away when evacuation orders were issued and was prevented from returning to rescue his pets.

"I contacted the non-emergency police line and animal control, but neither was able to help me coordinate a rescue," Colvin said. "I hope that with the passage of the FOUND Act, reunifications like mine and Oreo's will be the norm."

Colvin lost his home in the fire. While one of his dogs was rescued by a CalFire battalion chief, Oreo remained missing until he was spotted days later amid the remains of the property.

The legislation would require cities and counties to update their emergency plans with specific procedures for rescuing pets from mandatory evacuation zones. It would also direct local governments to provide online resources about pet evacuation and reunification assistance, including a list of rescued animals.

Another key provision extends the holding period for rescued pets to at least 90 days before they can be adopted out, euthanized, or transferred — a significant increase from the current 72-hour minimum.

The bill is supported by Social Compassion in Legislation, an animal welfare advocacy organization.

"Time and time again, we've seen animals abandoned or lost in the chaos of wildfires and other disasters," said Judie Mancuso, founder and president of the organization. "This bill is about making sure no pet is left behind. It provides the necessary tools to coordinate rescues, support evacuees, and reunite families with their beloved animals."

Animal rescuers who worked during recent California wildfires have highlighted significant gaps in the current system.

Aaron "AC" Christensen, founder of Animal Advocacy Network, noted that his team was able to assist with evacuations during the Palisades Fire because of his credentials with the City of Santa Monica, which allowed them to cross fire lines and participate in first responder briefings.

"The FOUND Act will help ensure other cities have emergency plans that allow rescuers like me to assist residents save their pets," Christensen said.

Jane Garrison, an experienced disaster rescuer and founder of Oswit Land Trust, expressed frustration with the current lack of coordination.

"It was frustrating that qualified and certified animal disaster rescuers were willing to rescue animals following the fires in L.A., but were turned away due to a lack of coordinated plan," Garrison said. "The pain and suffering that animals experienced due to this unpreparedness was cruel and unnecessary."

As California continues to face increasing wildfire threats, proponents argue the legislation represents a critical step toward ensuring disaster response plans adequately address the safety and well-being of animals.

The bill will be referred to a policy committee in the coming days, according to Zbur's office.