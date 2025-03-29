A coalition of Topanga community groups will hold a rally on March 30 to advocate for the reopening of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which has been closed since recent fires and subsequent mudslides made the road impassable.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Grandview Drive and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, featuring music, sign-making, children's activities, local businesses and food trucks.

"Sometimes Topanga gets overlooked unless we speak up. Of course, the road needs to be repaired so it's safe and secure. All we're asking of our elected officials is that it happen quickly and that our community be informed of the schedule," said event organizer Sahaja Douglass.

Community members say the prolonged closure has severely impacted local businesses, complicated school commutes and cut off residents from medical care and employment opportunities.

The rally is supported by the Topanga Chamber of Commerce, Topanga Town Council, Topanga Association for a Scenic Community, Topanga Community Center and the Coalition to Open TCB.

Edited by SMDP Staff