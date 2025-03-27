A residential project proposed for a corner lot on Montana Avenue would replace 10 existing homes with a new 24-unit apartment building, according to a recent application submitted to the City of Santa Monica.

The development, planned for 745–749 17th Street, is being led by property owner and applicant Empire Associates. The proposed four-story structure, with a gross floor area of 49.487 sq ft, would include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. These would all be built over a 56-total space underground parking garage (27 compact and 29 standard plus bicycle storage). Information about how many EV charge points there might be is not available yet.

Design plans submitted with the application feature a white, textured facade and metal balconies on units facing outward. The project was designed by Bica Architects, a firm also responsible for other recent developments in and around the neighboring area.

The applicant is seeking density bonus incentives under state housing law, which would allow exceptions to certain zoning regulations. In return, four of the 24 units – three one bedroom and one studio apartment – would be reserved as affordable housing for very low- and moderate-income residents.

The proposed building would include shared amenities located on both the ground and top floors, according to architectural drawings. The site is currently occupied by 10 small residential buildings, which would be demolished to make way for the new construction. No timeline for approval or construction was included in the filing.

If approved, the project would add to a growing list of infill housing developments aimed at addressing the city’s ongoing housing shortage.