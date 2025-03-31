More than 20 Los Angeles County Sheriff's stations will boycott the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay in protest of what they call the wrongful prosecution of Deputy Trevor Kirk. The unprecedented move, announced by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Professional Association (LASPA), includes the Sheriff's Department Training Bureau and numerous stations across the county.

The boycott targets the upcoming race scheduled for April 5-6, a celebrated tradition in the law enforcement community. Instead of participating, protesting deputies plan to hold a press conference and organize an alternative "5k for Kirk" event on April 6.

Among the boycotting stations are Palmdale, Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Lost Hills, West Hollywood, Compton, Century, East Los Angeles, and multiple correctional facilities including Men's Central Jail and Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

LASPA President Cesar Romero emphasized that their stance extends beyond one deputy, calling it "an assault on every law enforcement officer who puts their life on the line daily." LASPA spokesperson Nick Wilson added that the prosecution has severely impacted morale, causing officers to "second-guess every move" in fear that "doing their job will land them in a courtroom instead of a patrol car."

Kirk, described as a decorated Army veteran and father of two, was found guilty of using excessive force during a 2023 incident outside a Lancaster supermarket. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison at his April 21 sentencing hearing.

The case has generated sharply contrasting narratives over Kirk’s behavior.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kirk and another deputy responded to a possible robbery at a WinCo Foods supermarket on June 24, 2023. After detaining a male suspect, Kirk approached a woman identified as "J.H." who was recording the arrest on her phone. The DOJ states that Kirk, without giving commands, attempted to grab her phone. When she turned away, he grabbed her arm, "hooked his left hand behind her neck, and violently threw her face first to the ground."

While she was on the ground, the DOJ alleges Kirk pressed his knee into her shoulder and later her neck, during which she stated she couldn't breathe. Kirk then pepper-sprayed her twice without additional commands. J.H. required medical attention for blunt-force head trauma and injuries to her head, arms, and wrist.

LASPA's account differs significantly. They state Kirk responded to an "emergent robbery call" where two suspects had assaulted security officers. According to LASPA, body-worn camera footage shows Kirk detaining one suspect before approaching a female suspect who "resisted, swung at him, and ignored repeated commands." They describe the pepper spray as "a mild, department-approved tool" used only after a takedown to gain compliance, with Kirk immediately calling for medical assistance afterward.

LASPA claims a "viral video sparked activist outrage," pressuring Sheriff Robert Luna to refer the case to the FBI. They note that while the suspect's charges were dropped, allowing her to sue taxpayers, Kirk was indicted.

Kirk's defense has filed a motion to vacate the jury verdict, arguing insufficient evidence, with plans to appeal if denied.