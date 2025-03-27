A multi-county police chase ended near the Pier on Wednesday when a suspect eventually surrendered to police but not before hitting several vehicles.

The pursuit began in Ventura County and traveled along several freeways toward Santa Monica. Police from Simi Valley were responsible for the pursuit as that is where the chase originated just before 6 p.m.

The suspect eventually rear-ended a vehicle and then abandoned his vehicle to try to flee on foot. However, he surrendered to officers soon after near the Pier.