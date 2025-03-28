A pet adoption and community event is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Veterinary Care Associates (VCA) Santa Monica Main Street Hospital, aiming to connect locals and residents with adoptable animals and raise funds for pet welfare.

The event, being held at 2671 Main Street, will feature dog adoptions, local food and drink vendors, shopping booths, and a “Perfect Match Contest” highlighting the bond between pets and their owners.

“It's really a community connection event, our focus and purpose is to get new pets adopted,” Offleash'd CEO, Terry James says, adding, “Many of the animals have been displaced recently and many of the local shelters are still overrun. So this is our way to work with VCA Hospital to give support and try to find a perfect match – bringing potential new pet parents to meet some beautiful animals that are looking forward to being adopted.”

James says the gathering is designed to bring together pet lovers and promote animal adoption in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Dogs available for adoption will be on site for attendees to meet.

Half of all event proceeds will go to VCA Charities, an organization that supports pets in need by funding adoption programs and veterinary care. In addition to the adoption drive, local businesses will offer pet-related products and services. Food and beverages, including wood-fire pizza, beer and wine courtesy of Bodega Wine Bar and JuneShine Kombucha, will be available for purchase throughout the day and the “Perfect Match Contest” will recognize pet owners and their animals for their connection, with prizes awarded to standout pairs.

Offleash'd operates a lifestyle app designed for modern pet owners, offering tools to help them feel more connected, confident and fulfilled. Through a user-generated profile system for both pet and owner, the app fosters local connections, whether for friendship, dating, attending community events, or joining like-minded groups. It also uses AI to support users in navigating pet ownership and easing common challenges. Originally launched in Seattle, the app has since expanded to Los Angeles and San Diego, with users now in more than 40 states and new signups continuing daily, according to James.

“We have a global patent on our matchmaking process, which connects users not just through their own profiles, but also through their pets’ profiles whether they’re dog people, cat people, bird people, or anything else,” James says.

“We also built an AI companion named Eve, based on our Gemini platform, to help answer questions and guide users through pet parenthood in a personalized way. It learns alongside you, easing common concerns and even acting as a wingman to help you connect with like-minded people.”

James says that whether someone is a first-time pet owner or has cared for animals their entire life, the same concerns tend to surface, including questions about whether they're doing enough, making the right choices, or meeting their pet’s needs.

“In today’s fast-paced world, there’s also a growing need for easier access to community, support, and reliable information,” he says.

According to James, the demographics of pet ownership are shifting significantly, with 74% of pet parents now led by millennials, followed by Gen X and Gen Z. As people wait longer to have children – or choose not to at all – pet ownership is becoming more central to our lives. With roughly 84 million pet parents compared to 40 million parents of children, the community is larger, younger, more diverse and has evolving needs that demand new tools, resources and ways to connect.

“This VCA is both a dog and a cat hospital, but this particular event is focused on dogs because that's where today's need is the greatest and we're going to try to solve and get some of these pets adopted,” James says, adding, “That said, cats are just as important and so we plan to do some future events focusing on cats.”

The Perfect Match Community Pop-up hosted by Offleash'd and the Main Street VCA Hospital is on Saturday, March 29 at 2671 Main Street. It will run from 1pm to 6pm and tickets for general admission cost $10 and a VIP ticket is $20 with half of all the proceeds going to VCA Charities and Los Angeles Animal Services.

