The City of Santa Monica’s search for a City Manager hit the internet this week with the official job posting for the position landing on job boards.

The high-profile position seeks a "bold, innovative and transformational" leader to guide the coastal city's future and implement the City Council's vision for economic opportunity, housing stability, and neighborhood safety. The posting offers an annual salary of $410,604 plus benefits.

According to the recruitment brochure, the ideal candidate will be a transformational leader with expertise in managing large, politically complex organizations. The new City Manager will oversee an executive team including an Assistant City Manager, a Deputy City Manager, and eleven department directors, while managing the city's substantial $765 million budget for fiscal year 2025.

The official brochure says the position requires a leader who can prioritize inclusive economic growth while maintaining fiscal stability, modernizing land use policies, enhancing public infrastructure, and ensuring safe housing options for all residents. Strong community engagement skills and the ability to leverage strategic partnerships with diverse stakeholders are also emphasized in the job description.

Applications are being accepted through April 17, with a two-round interview process scheduled for May. The first round of virtual interviews will take place on May 3, followed by in-person interviews on May 15.

The search comes following the departure of David White, who served as City Manager for just over three years before announcing his resignation in December. White, who joined Santa Monica in October 2021 is returning to Berkeley where he previously worked as Deputy City Manager.

While the search for a permanent replacement proceeds, Elaine Polachek has been appointed as interim City Manager. Polachek brings nearly two decades of experience with the city of Santa Monica, having previously served in various roles including Assistant City Manager from 2010-2017.

Polachek first joined the city in 2000 as open space manager before serving as director of the Department of Community Maintenance, deputy city manager, interim city manager, and then assistant city manager/chief operating officer. After leaving the city, she worked as interim executive vice president at Santa Monica College for two years before founding Kings Road Consulting, a government, community, and legislative affairs consulting firm, in 2020.

Polachek joined the city on February 3 to assist with the transition ahead of White's departure and began as full-time interim city manager on February 21, with a salary of $197.41 per hour.

To oversee the recruitment process, the City Council has established a temporary ad hoc committee consisting of Councilmember Dan Hall, Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis, and Councilmember Barry Snell.