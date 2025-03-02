The Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica presented a $100,000 donation to the Salvation Army Santa Monica during its monthly meeting at the offices of Downtown Santa Monica, on February 19, 2025, to aid wildfire relief efforts. This donation is the first of two $100,000 contributions, with the second check to be presented to the American Red Cross Santa Monica at Kiwanis' next monthly meeting on March 19.

Kiwanis President Eula Fritz and Kiwanis Charities Chair Abeer Sweis presented the check to Salvation Army Captains James and Katrina Fleming. During the presentation, Captains Fleming shared how the Salvation Army is supporting those affected by the wildfires with financial assistance, emotional support, cleanup kits, air purifiers, and food – all provided at no cost to the community.

“We are blessed to be able to help our community through the Salvation Army, an organization that consistently steps up for those in need,” said Eula Fritz, President of The Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica. “We are proud to recognize their heroic efforts in providing relief to the communities devastated by the wildfires.”

Kiwanis will present a second $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross Santa Monica at the monthly Kiwanis lunch meeting on March 19. Sean Inoue, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, will be present to receive the check.

“It is an honor to contribute to organizations like the Salvation Army and American Red Cross, whose tireless dedication and efforts continue to support our community in times of crisis,” said Abeer Sweis, Chair of Kiwanis Charities. “Our goal is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”