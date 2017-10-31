And we’ve got lots of reasons to celebrate, together.

Together more than 77,700 Breezers have ridden more than 607,000 trips, biked around the world 51 times (1,277,306 miles), burned the calories in 22,502 pizzas, and prevented greenhouse gas emissions from 401 cars driven for one year from entering the atmosphere.

We are proud of all we have accomplished together in our first two years and hope you’ll come celebrate the part you’ve played in our success. Join us on a Community Ride with Mayor Ted Winterer followed by a brunch time birthday celebration at The Albright on the Pier. The ride will depart at 10:00 am from the 17th Street Expo Station. It will be a 5-mile ride that will end at The Albright (258 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401) at 11:00am.

No bike? No problem! Breeze is offering free ride time all day! Monthly, annual, and student members will not be charged for ride time exceeding the 90 minutes included with membership. Pay-as-you-go members will not be charged for their ride time. Bike bounties and Out-of-Hub/Out-of-System-Area fees still apply during the promotional period. Not a member? Give it a try by signing up for a Pay-As-You-Go membership at www.breezebikeshare.com or download the Social Bicycles app.

We look forward to seeing you there! For more information or to RSVP please go to http://bit.ly/2gB7NmQ