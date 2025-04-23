A theatrical festival to celebrate revolutionary minds is hosting their first annual “GeniusFEST” from April 24 - 27 with various showtimes at the Santa Monica Playhouse to show three different original plays, Einstein!, Hedy!, and Shakespeare’s Last Night Out.

The GeniusFEST idea was created by Heather Massie, Jack Fry, and a few other performers who wanted to write plays based off of scientific and educational icons. Their intent was to create a humorous awareness of the personal lives of revolutionary minds.

“Since our shows brought these geniuses to life, might it not be our mission to bring awareness to the dramatic stories behind these historic achievements, these revolutionary ideas from all types of visionaries that have transformed our world,” according to their website.

Einstein!, written and played by Fry, is the “personal” account of how Einstein proved his general theory of relativity in the midst of his exciting personal life. Fry researched Einstein for years in the making of this play, and since publication has traveled through North America and performed in many cities. The reviews of the play account it as educational and entertaining at the same time, and note the engagement with the audience.

Hedy! – The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr is a one woman show about the actress Hedy Lamarr who also started the wireless revolution. The play goes through Lamarr’s life and includes several other characters that are all portrayed by Massie. It includes different historical events such as World War II that influenced Lamarr’s life. Lamarr worked with George Antheil in 1942 and was a large part in blocking Axis powers from interfering with Allied radio systems. Splash Magazine notes it as highly entertaining.

Shakespeare’s Last Night Out is based on the story that Shakespeare died from a fever because of a night of heavy drinking. It follows Shakespeare all night and includes several songs, and is a solo performance by Michael Shaw Fisher.

This year, GeniusFEST is raising money for the fire victims. GeniusFEST is partnering with the Luz Maria Foundation to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles Fires. There will be an opportunity to make a donation when purchasing a ticket and there will be a collection box in the Playhouse courtyard to donate clothing, books and non-perishable food items. https://www.luzmariafoundation.org

Ticket price information is available at the bottom of the website, and the showtimes of the festival are:

Thursday, April 24: 5pm Hedy, 8pm Shakespeare

Friday, April 25: 2pm Hedy, 5pm Einstein

Saturday, April 26: 2pm Einstein, 5pm Shakespeare, 8pm Hedy

Sunday, April 27: 2pm Shakespeare, 5pm Hedy, 8pm Einstein