# Santa Monica to Consider Entertainment Zone Pilot on Third Street Promenade

The Santa Monica City Council will consider creating an entertainment zone on the Third Street Promenade at its April 22 meeting, allowing customers to drink alcohol in designated areas during special events.

The proposal for a one-year pilot program comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 969 last September, which allows local governments to establish entertainment zones where restaurants and bars can sell alcohol to-go for consumption in public spaces.

"This pilot program is being structured around permitted events to allow the service of alcohol within the entertainment zone, with the goal of holding the first event in conjunction with Pride on the Promenade in June 2025," according to the council agenda.

In the staff report, officials said the potential program is part of Santa Monica's ongoing economic recovery efforts to support existing businesses and attract new ones to the city, especially in the downtown area.

City staff studied San Francisco's entertainment zone on Front Street, which reported significant economic benefits. One participating business saw a 1,500% increase in sales during the area's first event.

According to the report, the Police Department requested the program be established as a pilot to assess its success and make necessary adjustments. The city plans to hold at least three events during the pilot period.

The ordinance would outline the geographic boundaries, operating hours and types of alcohol permitted in the zone. A separate management plan would provide detailed guidelines for operation, including security protocols, sanitation measures and age verification methods.

"By creating a vibrant and engaging public space where families can gather and adults can responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from local businesses, the City can attract more visitors, increase foot traffic, and boost spending at Promenade establishments," the staff report states.

The first event is planned for June 21, 2025, in conjunction with Downtown Santa Monica's annual Pride celebration.

The staff is also seeking direction on streamlining the permitting process for entertainment zone events, potentially including standardized plans and self-certification components where appropriate.

The council will consider whether these measures should be pursued "without compromising public safety requirements," according to the agenda.

Other business

A pair of items on the consent calendar reiterate local disaster measures. The first ratifies the city’s state of emergency over homelessness and the second addresses January’s fires.

A third item on the consent calendar will consider a new ordinance requiring Santa Monica residency for council-appointed members to the boards of three non-profit organizations: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM), Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, Inc. (SMTT), and the Santa Monica Pier Corporation (SMPC).

The ordinance comes after a January 28 council directive to codify resident representation on these boards.

"Resident representation on the governing boards of DTSM, SMTT, and SMPC is an asset to the community, as residents provide oversight and feedback on programming, operations, and leadership for these critical organizations that help steer the local economy and promote the Santa Monica brand, history, and culture," the staff report states.

Currently, the city council appoints six directors to DTSM's 13-member board, five directors to SMTT's 11-member board, and all seven members to SMPC's board.

Of the six council-appointed DTSM board members, only two are confirmed city residents. All five SMTT appointees are residents, and two of the three listed SMPC members are residents.

If approved, the new requirements would apply only to future appointments and reappointments. The city cannot remove current board members, as these are independent non-profits governed by state law regarding director removal.

Council will meet on Tuesday, April 22 in City Hall at 1685 Main Street at 5:30 p.m.