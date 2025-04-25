By Arabella Joaquin

SMDP Intern

This weekend, a group of high school students will turn music into a movement.

Ten teen bands plan to take the stage for Battle of the Bands, a benefit concert organized by Natalie Pianko, Indie Buckle, and Violet Lieberman to raise funds for Planned Parenthood at the Pauhouse Gallery, April 26. Student organizers hope to raise over $1,000 to support Planned Parenthood’s healthcare services and send a message about the power of music.

Through grassroots fundraising efforts, including a bake sale and GoFundMe campaigns, Pianko, Buckle, and Lieberman raised $1,000 to cover venue costs ensuring that 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to the cause of Planned Parenthood.

Organizers originally envisioned a small cul-de-sac concert, and it quickly grew into a full-scale event in the heart of Hollywood.

“We ended up having to say no to four bands because so many said yes,” said Buckle. “We brainstormed a lot and eventually decided on Planned Parenthood. My mom suggested it, and it just clicked,” Lieberman added. “We hit our cap at 10 bands, with each performing a 15-minute set,” Liberman said.

The battle of the bands event has a diverse lineup of music, from death metal to rock and indie.

“There’s something for everyone,” Buckle said.

The audience will get a vote about who was their favorite artist, and the winner will receive a trophy. Tickets at the door range from $10 to $20, with 100% of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood healthcare services. The teens were also intentional about creating a safe, sober space for the competition.

“The age limit is 13-21, so it can really be a space for teens,” said Bickle. “Because it’s really about the music, the message, and being together,” Lieberman added.

While not officially sponsored by Planned Parenthood, the organization is providing informational materials and stickers, which will be available at the event. The team plans to give a short speech about Planned Parenthood’s services and why this issue matters.

“We’re hoping to educate people, even just a little,” said Buckle. “This is about access, about rights, about being informed.”

Looking ahead, the group already has big dreams.

“We want to do this again—maybe even make it biannual,” Pianko said. “Next time, we’d love to add student art or use a bigger venue so we don’t have to turn bands away.” But for now, the focus is April 26—a night of music, purpose, and teen-powered action. “Even if people come just for the music,” Lieberman said, “they’ll leave knowing they helped support something important.”

Want to witness LA’s next generation of rock stars while supporting a great cause? Head to Pauhaus gallery on April 26. Be part of something that rocks musically and socially. As Buckle puts it , “Even if you just come for the music, you’re still making a difference and going to have an awesome time doing it.”

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-of-the-bands-benefit-la-for-planned-parenthood-tickets-1271820733049.