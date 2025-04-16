A Los Angeles landlord was recorded on video threatening to kill his tenants during a heated confrontation in January after months of alleged harassment following the tenants’ complaints about extensive water damage to the property, according to the family's attorney.

Raymon Isaac, 55, allegedly shoved open the door of the Winnetka residence on January 17, causing tenant Jessica Ramirez to drop her phone, and threatened to kill her and her 3-year-old daughter if they didn't vacate the property. After Ramirez closed the door, Isaac remained outside where he was filmed screaming threats that "he would kill everyone who lived in the building."

The family's 3-year-old daughter, Emma, was present during the confrontation and was found hiding under a blanket afterward. In subsequent weeks, she continued hiding under tables, telling her mother she was afraid.

The confrontation followed a pattern of alleged harassment that began in June 2024 after the family complained about persistent water leaks that had gone unaddressed for over five years, including a dining room ceiling collapse in 2019 that remained unrepaired for a year.

According to documentation provided by the family's attorney, Isaac issued a 90-day termination notice in June, claiming he intended to sell the property. The notice reportedly failed to state a recognized cause for eviction under local ordinances and did not include mandatory relocation expenses.

"A landlord cannot evict to sell," said Rahman Popal, attorney for the Contreras family. "From the get-go, the landlord's illegal motive was clear — to recover possession of the property to increase the sale value because they could sell the property for more without tenants."

Following the June notice, Isaac's real estate agent allegedly sent a letter threatening eviction if the family didn't move by the end of the 90-day period. The landlord also issued a breach of lease notice claiming the family violated their lease by having their daughter Emma, who was 2 years old at the time.

The Contreras family, who had lived in the home for approximately seven years, reportedly informed the Los Angeles Housing Department about the notices but faced continued harassment, including multiple unaccompanied entries to the property under the guise of showing it to prospective buyers.

Under pressure from the threats and an eviction filing, the family moved out in March 2025 and is now homeless. The landlord reportedly began repairing the roof—which had been problematic throughout the tenancy—the day after they vacated.

"This is a classic wrongful eviction — landlords push low-income families out of neighborhoods through intimidation, bullying, and refusing to repair," Popal said. "The Contreras family did everything they were supposed to — they maintained a respectful relationship with this landlord, they paid their rent, worked hard to provide a roof for their children, and what they got in return were death threats."