Palisades Charter High School will begin in-person classes at its temporary "Pali South" location in downtown Santa Monica on Tuesday, bringing approximately 2,500 students to the former Sears building at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

City officials are warning residents and commuters to avoid the downtown area during peak hours if possible, as the influx of students is expected to significantly increase traffic congestion.

The school day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:46 p.m., creating anticipated traffic peaks between 7-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. This schedule coincides with nearby Santa Monica High School, further compounding traffic concerns in the downtown corridor.

In an online post, city officials said the first week of the new activation of this previously vacant corner will undoubtedly come with learning and adjusting. They've asked for community patience as they observe and address traffic flow, drop-off procedures and other logistics at the temporary campus.

Santa Monica has developed a comprehensive traffic and mobility plan to manage the transition, including deploying changeable message signs, stationing traffic safety personnel at key intersections, and adjusting signal timing to improve traffic flow.

The Santa Monica Police Department will deploy motor and traffic officers to monitor drop-off and pickup times. Los Angeles School Police will patrol the campus and immediate area during school hours, while Pali High will maintain 24/7 security guards on site.

Students will access the campus through multiple transportation options. Many will hopefully arrive via public transit, including the Metro E Line and Big Blue Bus, both of which are free for students with a registered GoPass. Others will be dropped off by parents at a designated lot behind the downtown Metro E Line station, with entrance on 5th Street.

The school has also arranged nine private charter buses to transport students from various locations. These buses will drop off students at the main entrance via the driveway on Colorado Avenue.

For families choosing to drive students to school, officials have established a specific route and protocol. The preferred path involves exiting the I-10 westbound at 4th/5th Street, turning onto 5th Street, then turning left into the drop-off lot. The area is designated for active loading and unloading only, and vehicles waiting or parked there will be directed to exit immediately.

Students can use a pedestrian tunnel from the drop-off lot to safely cross under 4th Street directly into the Pali South parking lot, avoiding foot traffic at the busy 4th and Colorado intersection.

Limited parking passes have been allocated to students and teachers in Parking Structures 5 and 6, located at 4th Street and Broadway and 2nd Street between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard, respectively.

For commuters driving into downtown, officials suggest exiting at Lincoln Boulevard for a smoother route, though they note that one lane in each direction will be closed on Lincoln between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard on Monday and Tuesday, potentially causing additional delays.

Palisades Charter High School's relocation to Santa Monica comes after devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades damaged portions of the school's original campus. Following the fires, students initially shifted to virtual learning before city officials and school administrators worked to establish the temporary location.

The school will operate at the Santa Monica site through the end of the academic year on June 6 with plans to return to its Palisades location when repairs are complete.

Santa Monica teams have worked across all city departments to facilitate the rapid transition, with an emergency order approved by the City Council expediting the process. Their efforts have focused on helping students return to in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible.

Physical education classes will be held at Historic Belmar Park, while after-school sports and other activities will take place at various parks, libraries and city facilities throughout Santa Monica.