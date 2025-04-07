A proposal to bring new housing to a vacant lot in Downtown Santa Monica has taken a step forward, with updated details being released.

The development, located at 1441 Lincoln Blvd between Santa Monica Blvd and Broadway, now calls for an eight-story building with 90 apartments, nine of which are inclusionary, deed-restricted affordable units offered at moderate, low and very low income levels.

Plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, along with three levels of underground parking for 95 vehicles and an impressive 58 bicycle parking spaces. There’s currently no information on how many EV charge points there will be.

The building is being designed by Ottinger Architects and renderings show a contemporary podium-style structure with a white-and-blue exterior and cantilevered balconies.

Looking east at the building, standing on Lincoln Blvd

The project is backed by developer Hankey Capital and originally began as one of 13 proposals submitted under California’s Builder’s Remedy by WS Communities. That earlier version called for a 12-story building with 190 units.

Following financial setbacks, WS Communities lost control of several properties, including this site. Hankey Capital, along with Madison Realty Capital, has since taken over and is moving forward with the revised plans.

This development at 1441 is almost directly opposite another construction project already well underway at 1430 Lincoln Blvd, arguably among the more modest of the various projects along this small stretch of road that also include 710 Broadway and 1527 Lincoln Blvd.

Looking north, on Lincoln Blvd with Broadway behind you and Santa Monica Blvd in front of you

Each of these projects is expected to take years to complete, with estimates of the earliest completion times being approximately two years. And while the current wet weather offers some relief, we will have the summer to survive again soon and the amount of dust and dirt in the air will be difficult, if not impossible, to regulate.

Moreover, the news won’t exactly be welcomed by anyone who regularly uses this stretch of Lincoln Blvd during the daytime as lanes regularly have to be closed off during business hours to accommodate large equipment and vehicles.