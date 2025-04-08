One of architect Frank Gehry's earliest works, a six-unit apartment building in Santa Monica's Ocean Park neighborhood, has hit the market for $3.5 million in its first-ever public sale.

The Hillcrest Apartments, completed in 1962 at 2807 Highland Avenue, showcase Gehry's early architectural vision before he gained international fame for his deconstructivist style seen in buildings like the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

Architectural highlights include a sharply sloped, semi-detached asymmetrical roof and dramatic second-floor extensions. The property features two one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, all with wood-burning fireplaces.

The building has been modernized with new copper plumbing, updated electrical systems and EV chargers while maintaining its vintage charm. Second-floor units feature atrium entrances and ocean views.

According to listing agent Tim Byrne of Compass, "This isn't just a property—it's a living piece of Frank Gehry's legacy. An architectural milestone that shaped his journey."

Gehry himself reportedly occupied the building for approximately 15 years.

The listing comes as Santa Monica's multifamily market experiences shifts following recent wildfires across Southern California.

Submitted by Compass Realty. Edited by SMDP Staff.