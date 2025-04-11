Erewhon’s Santa Monica store temporarily closed its tonic bar this week after Los Angeles County health officials discovered a cockroach infestation inside the upscale grocer’s popular beverage station.

According to a closure notice posted by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the site was cited for a “vermin infestation,” including live and dead cockroaches found beneath the store’s espresso machine. Health inspectors documented “two live nymph German cockroaches in the cabinet under the ‘Simonelli’ coffee machine,” as well as one dead insect nearby.

In a statement issued Thursday, Erewhon acknowledged the health violation and said the company “deeply regret[s] that a roach was found in our tonic bar.” A spokesperson added, “We sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards.”

A store employee who spoke with the Los Angeles Times said at least two cockroaches were observed during the inspection.

The Santa Monica location received a health inspection score of 84 out of 100 — a “B” grade — and was directed to remove all signs of infestation. “Eliminate cockroaches and all evidence of cockroaches from the facility,” the health department wrote in its corrective action summary.

The company said it voluntarily closed the tonic bar and performed a “thorough sanitation process.” Erewhon anticipated reopening the bar later Thursday.

The tonic bar, known for its wellness-focused coffees, teas, juices and smoothies — some of which have gained viral fame through celebrity partnerships — is a popular draw at Erewhon’s high-end grocery stores. The chain has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, especially in affluent areas of Los Angeles.

Despite the health setback, Erewhon plans to expand. Three additional stores are expected to open in Southern California before the end of the year.

The closure notice also cited broader issues with “rodents, insects, birds or animals” at the Santa Monica site, according to public health records.

