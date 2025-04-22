A new 13-story Art Deco apartment tower is being proposed for 1427 Lincoln Blvd, marking a rare high-rise addition to the city’s skyline and a bold shift in architectural style along the corridor.

Dubbed Asterisk Santa Monica, the project from developer Jacmar Companies would include 100 residential units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans over 13 floors. Sixteen of the apartments would be designated for moderate-, low- and very low-income households in exchange for density and zoning concessions.

Plans submitted to the City of Santa Monica show a three-level subterranean garage with 100 parking spaces and amenities at both the rooftop and ground levels, including an outdoor pool deck. The building would replace a pair of low-rise commercial properties, namely Restoration Rugs plus the space currently occupied by Pickletown and sit adjacent to the CVS drugstore parking lot.

Designed by KFA Architecture, the tower’s turquoise facade and stylized detailing appear to draw inspiration from iconic Los Angeles landmarks such as the Eastern Columbia Building. If approved, the development would rank among the tallest in Santa Monica, though it would fall short of a 24-story tower planned nearby at 601 Colorado Ave.

Looking south-east, with Santa Monica Blvd to your left and Broadway to your right.

It’s a bold departure from the more restrained, often interchangeable designs common in recent proposals across Santa Monica. While some new projects blend into the background, Asterisk evidently wants to make a statement.

This is Jacmar’s third proposal for the site, following earlier concepts for 15- and 30-unit low-rise buildings. The current proposal reflects the city’s evolving approach to infill housing amid state mandates and increasing pressure to meet affordable housing goals.

The property sits adjacent to another proposed development at 1441 Lincoln Blvd. If both are built, the new tower could obstruct north-facing views from that eight story building and vice versa, a point that may factor into future public comment or architectural review.

Jacmar has recently expanded its presence across Los Angeles. The company secured permits last year for a 120-unit mixed-use project at 6066 Olympic Blvd in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The Asterisk Santa Monica proposal is currently under review and has not yet been scheduled for public hearing.