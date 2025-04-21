While chatter about restaurant closures swirls on the Westside, new openings like Pacific Catch at Second and Wilshire deserve the spotlight. It’s not aiming for the upscale polish of Water Grill, but it nails a different vibe—spacious, relaxed, with private rooms ideal for groups or those who need a quieter corner to catch every word.

Early reviews mentioned shaky service, but my regular visits paint a different picture. The staff here holds their own against Santa Monica’s best—friendly, attentive, and quick. We’ve even bonded with a server, Hannah, who goes out of her way to make every visit smooth, whether it’s a casual drop-in or a planned gathering.

Just last week, I brought friends for a small party, and Pacific Catch delivered. The fish and chips, priced at $24, came as a hearty portion, crispy and paired with a pile of fries that didn’t disappoint. I switched things up with the clam chowder, expecting the usual creamy standard. Instead, it was a briny, clam-packed surprise—light, fresh, and maybe even better than the traditional kind. My standby, the $35 miso black cod, was as stellar as ever, its delicate umami flavors hitting all the right notes. We added Thai Brussels sprouts for a spicy kick and split a pineapple upside-down cake that disappeared fast.

A couple of dishes miss the mark—the lobster’s forgettable, and the Korean barbecue’s sticky glaze is a pass for me. But the Mexican corn and Japanese glazed eggplant sides? Those are must-orders, bursting with bold, balanced flavors.

Pacific Catch is a welcome addition to Santa Monica—big enough to handle a crowd, inviting enough to feel like your own find. I’m not worried my praise will pack it out; there’s plenty of space to go around. Absolutely worth a visit.

------------

Merv Hecht, like many Harvard Law School graduates, went into the wine

business after law. In 1988, he began writing restaurant reviews and

books. His latest book “The Instant Wine Connoisseur, 3rd edition” is

available on Amazon. He currently works for several companies that

source and distribute food and wine products internationally.

Please send your comments to: mervynhecht@yahoo.com