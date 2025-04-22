Palisades Charter High School will begin in-person classes Tuesday at its temporary "Pali South" location in downtown Santa Monica, bringing approximately 2,500 students to the former Sears building at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

While the school day officially runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:46 p.m. there is a Zero Period that begins at 7:30 a.m. and Period 7 will end at 3:45 p.m. with student activity expected both before and after school hours.

The school has repurposed retail space, which was rapidly converted following fire damage to the school's original campus in Pacific Palisades.

Students will access the campus through multiple entry points, with some arriving via public transit including the Metro E Line and Big Blue Bus, both offering free rides to students with a registered GoPass. Others will be dropped off at a designated lot behind the downtown Metro E Line station, with entrance on 5th Street.

City officials are warning residents and commuters to expect significant traffic congestion in the downtown area, particularly during peak hours between 7-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. The schedule coincides with nearby Santa Monica High School, further compounding traffic concerns.

City officials have welcomed the new facility.

Santa Monica Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton issued a message to the displaced school community, acknowledging the challenges they face.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to families and staff of Palisades Charter High School," Shelton wrote. "Students and staff, many of whom have lost homes or continue to be displaced, have been distance teaching and learning since late January."

Santa Monica has been hosting Palisades sports teams and groups at their facilities since the fire and will continue the partnership "for as long as needed," according to Shelton.

"Please join me in welcoming our new neighbors wherever you see them in our neighborhoods, shops and restaurants, and enjoying all that Santa Monica has to offer," he added.

The school's relocation comes after devastating wildfires damaged portions of its original campus in Pacific Palisades. Following the fires, students initially shifted to virtual learning before city officials and school administrators established the temporary location through an emergency order approved by the Santa Monica City Council.

Physical education classes will be held at Historic Belmar Park, while after-school sports and other activities will take place at various parks, libraries and city facilities throughout Santa Monica. The school will operate at the Santa Monica site through June 6, with plans to return to its Palisades location when repairs are complete.