Police have arrested one suspect following a weekend stabbing incident that left two people injured on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica.

Ivan Angel Plancarte, 20, of San Gabriel was taken into custody Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection with the April 19 attack, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department. His bail has been set at $1 million, with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday, where they found an adult male with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and an adult female who had also been stabbed. Both victims are from Northridge.

The male victim received initial medical treatment from officers at the scene before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. He was listed in critical but stable condition as of Monday. The female victim has since been released from the hospital.

Witnesses told police that two suspects fled southbound on foot after the stabbing. Authorities are still searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a grey sweater and a blue bandana or face mask.

The attack comes as the city is exploring an overnight closure of the beach due to safety concerns.

The Santa Monica City Council directed staff to investigate implementing a nighttime beach curfew following multiple safety incidents along the shoreline earlier this month. Mayor Lana Negrete and Councilmembers Jesse Zwick and Natalya Zernitskaya requested the City Manager and City Attorney explore potential restrictions at Santa Monica State Beach in coordination with relevant state agencies saying a pattern of serious incidents over the past two years including "murders, rapes, and even accidental deaths" have raised concerns.

The proposal follows precedents set in coastal cities like Santa Barbara and Huntington Beach. Council members emphasized that any curfew would aim to address specific safety concerns while maintaining appropriate public access, as required by the Coastal Commission. Staff will report back with options, though no timeline was specified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398 or Det. Sgt. Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774.