Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On February 22, at about 2:50 a.m.

While patrolling the 2200 block of 5th Street, officers saw a subject standing next to an unlocked bicycle and began talking with the subject. Officers left and later saw the subject riding the bicycle without any lights during darkness, a municipal code violation. Officers attempted to stop the subject but the subject attempted to flee. Officers were able to detain the subject who admitted to being on probation and being in possession of a stolen bicycle. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. Tyler Mitchell Davis, 27, from Mar Vista, was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and a probation violation.