On January 25, at about 2 a.m.

While patrolling the 600 block of Navy Street officers observed a bicyclist with no lighting equipment and pushing a second bicycle along. Officers stopped the subject and spoke with him. The subject was very evasive regarding the second bicycle and who the owner of the bicycle was. A further search of the subject resulted in the recovery of several burglary tools found in his backpack. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

William Jansen, 23, from Westchester, was arrested for receiving stolen property and burglary tools. Bail was set at $1,000.