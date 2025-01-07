While there is no current direct threat to Santa Monica from Tuesday’s Palisades Fire, the city is working to assist its neighbors to the north.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the city released a statement that it is “closely monitoring” the fire and working with resources at the fire’s command post to assist evacuation and traffic along Pacific Coast Highway. No evacuation orders have been given within the city, and the city’s update noted that there is “currently no threat to Santa Monica.”

Closures are in place in several locations to assist with current evacuations, including Westbound I-10 at Lincoln Boulevard and northbound PCH; Northbound Ocean Avenue, 7th Street and 26th Street; access points for northbound PCH at Moomat Ahiko and California Incline; and the Annenberg Community Beach House.

In addition to the closures, Big Blue Bus Route 9 serving Pacific Palisades has been suspended until further notice. Furthermore, BBB Route 1 to UCLA and Venice, Route 7 and Rapid 7 to Santa Monica, and Route 8 and Rapid 12 to UCLA and Mar Vista will skip over several stops. Riders are encouraged to use bigbluebus.com for future service alerts.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is the lead agency on the fire, which has burned through 1,261.5 acres thus far with zero containment. LAFD previously issued evacuation orders for much of the Pacific Palisades, including the Santa Monica Canyon, up to the Santa Monica border. The Santa Monica Fire Department has deployed mutual aid on the situation.

Any evacuees have been pointed to an Evacuation Center at the Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Residents have been asked to avoid non-essential travel in northern portions of the city to facilitate evacuations and assist first responders.