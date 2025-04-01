According to the Santa Monica Police Department, on March 29, 2025, at approximately 4:45am, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station near Lincoln Blvd and Pico Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, which were not the result of a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Based on the initial investigation, an unknown suspect may have fired a round into the victim’s vehicle while he was driving in the area. The victim reported having exited the westbound 10 Freeway and was traveling south on Lincoln at the time. The exact location of the incident remains under investigation.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD Sergeant Lozano at (310) 458-8432 or the Watch Commander 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.