Three teenagers were taken into custody Friday after allegedly robbing a pedestrian and threatening to shoot him if he did not hand over his phone, Santa Monica police said.

The incident occurred around 2:11pm near 500 Broadway, where officers with the Downtown Services Unit responded to a report of a robbery involving several juveniles. The victim told police he was approached by a group of teens who demanded his phone and warned they would shoot him if he refused. Fearing for his safety, the victim complied.

Officers located the group a short time later in the 500 block of Olympic Blvd. One of the teens was found in possession of the victim’s phone. Although no handgun was recovered, police said the suspects were carrying an airsoft gun, a realistic-looking replica capable of causing confusion in tense situations.

Three of the four suspects, all between the ages of 15 and 16, were arrested. Their names were not released due to their age. The fourth individual was not taken into custody and it was not immediately clear what charges the juveniles might face.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Watch Commander, available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.