At our March meeting, we welcomed two prospective new members, Kristina Kramarenko and Jon Rizkalla from the Enrichment Intervention Family Center. This organization provides vital early intervention services for families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. Their programs, which include life skills, vocational and social skills training, and transition support, help young adults navigate the path to adulthood with both practical and emotional guidance. We're happy to learn about such important work for our community.

We also had the pleasure of hearing from our guest speaker, Matt Hall, Editor-in-Chief of the Santa Monica Daily Press. He shared his insights on the evolving world of print journalism, giving us a greater appreciation for having such a dynamic newspaper for Santa Monica. He also discussed several issues facing the City of Santa Monica including a new city council, financial challenges, the impact of the Palisades wildfire on it’s economy along with the addition of Palisades students, and the ever-changing landscape of tourism in Santa Monica. The discussion was lively and informative for all our members and guests.

The Santa Monica Palisades Lions Club remains committed to assisting the Pacific Palisades community in its recovery efforts following the wildfire. We're working to help residents maintain their strong sense of community while they rebuild their homes and businesses. Our initial project is supporting the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade, in collaboration with the Pacific Palisades Community Council. We are also working with our Lions District to distribute a variety of supplies in April at a location on the Westside. Details will be available on our website (https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/santamonica/index.php), Facebook and Instagram sites.

As spring arrives, the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club is gearing up for new activities. On April 2nd, we'll welcome Derrick Beerenstyn as our new Club President. Derrick's enthusiasm and passion for the Lions Club are evident from his roles as marketing/communications manager, student speaker chair, and co-chair of our benevolent committee. We're excited to see him take on this new leadership role.

On April 24th, we will be joining other volunteers for the Santa Monica tree planting, where we will plant three Italian stone pines (Pinus pinea) and three New Zealand Christmas trees (Metrosideros excelsus). The planting will take place in Palisades Park near Ocean and Marguerita Avenues and will be preceded by the official launch of Santa Monica’s Heritage Tree Program.

The month concludes on Saturday, April 26th, with our participation in the Santa Monica Arts & Literacy Festival at Virginia Avenue Park from 10 am to 2 pm. The festival will feature a fun-filled day with a dinosaur theme, including food, crafts, giveaways, games, children’s resources, and more. It's a fantastic family event!

If you're interested in learning more about the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club and our activities, we invite you to attend our next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. To RSVP, please contact Kingsley Fife at 310-367-2679 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. Dinner will be provided by Teddy’s at the Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica.