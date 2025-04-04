The invasion of destructive pests is wreaking havoc on America’s forests. Researchers at Colorado State University have uncovered a startling reality: Colorado’s forests are now emitting more carbon than they absorb. This is a dire warning.

Forests, our most reliable allies in capturing carbon dioxide and fighting climate change, are now becoming carbon emitters. One of the leading culprits behind this shift? Beetles. These small, seemingly unnoticeable insects are killing trees at an alarming rate. As trees die and decay, they release the carbon they once stored, accelerating global warming and altering ecosystems. This problem is not theoretical—it is unfolding right before our eyes.

And Colorado is not alone. California is currently battling a similar crisis as the goldspotted oak borer beetle spreads across the state, devastating oak populations. This invasive species, which likely hitchhiked from Arizona in transported firewood, has already decimated more than 80,000 trees in San Diego County alone. Currently, it is making it through the Santa Monica Mountains on its way to Oregon, threatening yet another 600,000 oak trees.

The consequences of these destructive pests are extensive: fewer trees lead to less shade, higher temperatures, and increased fire hazards. A once-thriving landscape could soon become a barren, fire-prone wasteland.

This issue goes far beyond trees. The loss of forests disrupts entire ecosystems, leading to habitat destruction for countless wildlife species and putting human communities at risk. Dead and decaying trees contribute to fuel for wildfires, which have already been intensifying in recent years.

More frequent and severe wildfires lead to lost homes and lives, along with more dangerous air quality for millions. When we let pests spread unchecked, we are not only jeopardizing our environment but also public health.

So what can we do? First, we need to prioritize proactive pest management. This involves providing state and local agencies and pest control operators with the necessary tools to combat these invaders before they inflict irreparable damage.

In 2024, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors began exploring a state of emergency for the Santa Monica Mountains and seeking additional funding to tackle the goldspotted oak borer crisis. However, this must be a much larger effort. Federal and state governments must collaborate to establish stronger pest control measures, enforce stricter regulations on transporting firewood, and invest in research to develop more effective mitigation strategies.

Second, we must adopt responsible forestry practices. Sustainable logging, controlled burns, and targeted pesticide use can help manage pest populations while maintaining forest health. However, some activists have expressed concerns about pesticides, fearing their potential environmental impact. The truth is that inaction is far worse. Thoughtful, science-based solutions must be enacted to ensure that forests survive for future generations.

Next, we need public engagement. Individuals can help by being mindful of firewood transportation, reporting signs of infestation, and supporting local reforestation efforts. Raising awareness about the dangers of invasive pests can drive collective action and pressure policymakers to take the necessary steps to protect our forests.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. We are witnessing a slow-moving environmental disaster, one that will only worsen if left unaddressed.

Uncontrolled pests represent more than just an inconvenience—they pose a significant threat to our environment and communities. If we do not take action now, we risk witnessing the disappearance of our forests, a decline in air quality, and an escalation of the climate crisis. The time for action is now.

Renee Pinel is President and CEO of the Western Plant Health Association. The Association supports the safe use of pesticides that protect the environment and human health.

###

References:

Colorado Research: https://warnercnr.source.colostate.edu/colorado-forests-releasing-carbon/

Colorado Research Article: https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorados-forest-carbon-csu-researchers/?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=user/CBSNews

Goldspotted oak borer: https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2024-05-28/gold-spotted-oak-borer-santa-monica-mountains

Goldspotted oak borer: https://abc7.com/post/invasive-beetle-killed-80000-oak-trees-socal/14888105/

Goldspotted oak borer: https://cnas.ucr.edu/media/2024/05/29/invasive-insect-continues-its-spread-across-socal-killing-more-80000-oak-trees-so

Goldspotted oak borer: https://www.dailynews.com/2024/05/07/the-race-is-on-to-stop-a-tiny-pest-from-killing-southern-californias-native-oak-trees/

Draft Social Media:

Colorado’s forests are now emitting more carbon than they absorb Beetle infestations are decimating trees, turning our carbon sinks into carbon sources. We must act NOW to protect our forests! #ClimateCrisis #ForestHealth

The goldspotted oak borer beetle is on the move! After destroying 80,000+ trees in San Diego, it’s continuing to move through California on its way to Oregon. This invasive pest threatens entire ecosystems. #SaveOurForests

Dead trees = more wildfires. Beetle infestations leave behind dry, decaying trees. These trees are now emitting more carbon than they absorb. #WildfirePrevention

Unchecked pests = uncontrolled climate damage. Colorado researchers found that dying trees release massive amounts of carbon. Protecting forests is key in the fight against climate change! #ActNow #ClimateAction