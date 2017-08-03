On July 19 at about 3:47 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to 601 Santa Monica Blvd (Main Library) in reference to an assault that just took place. The victim told officers that he was walking with his friend, laughing as they crossed the intersection, when an unknown male yelled out, “Are you laughing at me?” The victim told the male that they were not laughing at him. Next thing he remembers the male charging at him then striking him several times in the face. The victim was bleeding profusely from the face and suffered a broken orbital socket and a fractured nose. The suspect fled the scene after the incident. The following day, a witnessed contacted the police department and said the suspect was at the library again. Officers responded to the library and arrested the suspect after their investigation.

Christian Michael Porter, 25, homeless was arrested for aggravated assault. Bail was set at $50,000.

