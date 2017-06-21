Two men have been arrested following a violent altercation at a downtown parking lot that left the victim hospitalized with several stab wounds.

Social media has described the attack as a hate crime that targeted the victim for his race and support of President Trump but authorities have not confirmed a hate crime or political motivation.

The Police Department did not name the victim but social media posts identified him as Antonio “Tony” Foreman. A post by Tim Gionet, describe Foreman as a Trump supporter and a member of a far-right organization The Oathkeepers. Gionet is an internet celebrity in right wing politics and outspoken Trump supporter with a large social media following.

An online fundraiser set up to support Foreman’s medical costs said Foreman was leaving a local bar “… where he was celebrating a day of successful pro-Trump activism in Los Angeles …” and said the attack was both racially and politically motivated.

However, SMPD said the incident appears to be linked to a traffic accident.

According to police, the suspects (Edgar Khodzhasaryan, 30, from Glendale and Arsen Bekverdyan, 31, from Burbank) and Foreman were exiting Parking Structure 8 on the 200 block of Colorado at about 11 p.m. on June 17. Foreman and the suspects had a verbal argument that escalated into a minor traffic accident. As the vehicles traveled to the 100 block of Colorado, Foreman abruptly stopped his car in front of the suspects. All three exited their cars and a physical fight broke out with one of the suspects stabbing Foreman multiple times. The suspects then returned to their vehicle and left.

Officers responding to the call found Foreman lying on the sidewalk at about 11:06 p.m.

“The victim was treated at the scene by Santa Monice Fire Department Paramedics and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” said Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez. “The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.”

The two men were arrested at about 11:23 p.m. after officers received a call they were at a local hospital. Both men have been charged with attempted murder and remain in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on $ 1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Detective Leone (310) 458 – 8949; Sgt. Sumlin (310) 458-8437 or SMPD (310) 458-8491.

Fundraising for Foreman is online at www.wesearchr.com/bounties/patriot-tony-foreman-medical-fund.

editor@smdp.com