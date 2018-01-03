Three mixed-use developments bringing 106 more apartment units to Santa Monica will go before the Planning Commission next Wednesday, Jan 10., as their developers seek approval for Development Review Permits. The commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall inside City Council Chambers, 1685 Main Street.

Cloverfield Boulevard:

The Planning Commission will weigh in on two, new mixed-use developments headed to the corner of Broadway and Cloverfield Boulevard in a largely commercial area near the Department of Motor Vehicles and Colorado Center, the 15-acre office park that houses Hulu. The two lots combined will bring 59 new apartments to the area and nearly 90 parking spaces.

The applicant is an LLC linked to La Terra Development, a Los-Angeles based real-estate development and investment company focused on infill properties, according to records from the California Secretary of State’s business registry. The two apartment complexes will be a half mile walk from the 26th Street/Bergamot Station Expo light rail stop.

The larger of the two three-story buildings plans for 34 apartments above nearly 9,000 square feet of commercial space and two floors of underground parking at 1450 Cloverfield Boulevard. About half of the units are one-bedroom apartments, with two of them deed-restricted for extremely low affordable housing. A three-bedroom apartment will also be deed-restricted. The building replaces a physical therapy office currently located on the site.

The second development is a three-story, 15,500 square foot mixed use building at 2225 Broadway. Four medical offices currently sit on the two lots near Broadway and 23rd Street. The building will have 15 apartments, including two deed-restricted units for extremely low-income households. Plans include 35 parking spaces underground, a fitness room and an outdoor living space on the rooftop. The developer is asking to build the first-floor commercial space with 13.5-high ceilings, rather than the code-required 15 feet to “better balance” the floor heights to the benefit of the residential units, according to a report by City staff.

Lincoln Boulevard:

The Planning Commission will also review a four-story, mixed-use development plan for 47 apartments and 17,000 square feet of commercial space at the southern edge of the city at 2903 Lincoln Boulevard. Plans include a two-level underground parking garage with enough room for 151 parking spaces. The development will replace an auto repair shop located a half mile up the street from the Whole Foods in Venice.

The developer is proposing to reserve a single one-bedroom unit and three two-bedroom units for low-income families The project would result in the City receiving a $619,000 transportation impact fee from the applicant because of the increased traffic on already busy Lincoln. Other fees include $323,000 for parks and recreation, $140,000 to cultural arts programs, and $112,000 to build child care elsewhere in the city.

The modern building calls for floor to ceiling aluminum glazing along Lincoln Boulevard, with “neutral hues” and “industrial-materials” on the upper floors.

“While staff recommends approval of the project, there are significant concerns regarding the proposed design and massing that required further view by the ARB (Architectural Review Board),” reads the staff report on the project. The ARB complained the building façade along Lincoln appears monotonous and should be revised to provide more variation. Board members suggested improving the design to improve the feel for pedestrians walking along Lincoln.

