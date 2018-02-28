Santa Monica police arrested 25-year-old Rashad Devon Harris Tuesday in connection to a violent break-in Friday morning where a woman was stabbed multiple times inside her apartment. Harris is charged with attempted rape, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and violating his probation.

Police say he will have a chance to enter a plea to the charges later this week.

Officers responded to a call for help at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 5th Street, near Santa Monica High School, at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23. When police got to the scene they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations. As of Tuesday, she was recovering from surgery but in stable condition, according to a press release from Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

During the break-in, the suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and demanded money and property before stabbing the victim in the arm and jumping on top of her, police said. The victim fought off the suspect using whatever she could grab in her apartment. The man fled before police arrived.

“SMPD Detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation from the inception,” Rodriguez said.

During the attack, SMPD said the suspect likely suffered a significant cut to his right hand and injuries to his legs. Officers found a trail of blood on the 1500 block of 12th Street that indicated the suspect had fled east.

Police say forensic evidence, including fingerprints, connected Harris to the crime, who is currently on probation for two break-ins, according to Rodriguez. SMDP officers were waiting when Harris met with his probation officer in Van Nuys Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley and arrested him there.

Harris is currently being held at the SMPD jail with no bail options. Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Airport Division for filing later this week.

