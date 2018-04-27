The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance Company is proud to present its exciting spring 2018 performance showcasing dance styles from around the world.

Performances are Friday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 5 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard).

The performance will feature traditional and contemporary World Dance styles, including West African, Azari, Balinese, Bolivian, Flamenco, Haka, Irish Step, Mexican Folklórico, Salsa, Tap, and more.

Global Motion, founded by SMC Dance Department chair Judith Douglas, is under the artistic direction of Raquel Ramirez and Sri Susilowati.

Faculty choreographers are Laura Canellias, Keali’i Ceballos, Angela Jordan, and Raquel Ramirez.

Guest choreographers are Nazanin Badiei, Maire Clerkin, Kenji Igus, Jessica Michalov, and I Nyoman Wenten.

Student choreographers are Gery Buezo Jr. and Maritza Olmos.

Global Motion is a World Dance performance company that expresses the concept of humanity in the form of global citizenship. The company is composed of SMC students who learn, rehearse, and perform World Dance styles.

Global Motion provides a platform for SMC students to experience and learn about other cultures through dance while working with professional choreographers who are experts in the field of World Dance. Global Motion has toured extensively and performed at schools, festivals, and special events throughout California and Mexico for more than 30 years. The company recently returned from performances in Beijing, China; Bracciano, Italy; and Santiago, Chile.

Raquel Ramirez is co-director of Global Motion and a dance professor at SMC. She is also the founder and director of a folklórico performance group, and is dedicated to supporting the traditions and cultures of Mexico.

Sri Susilowati, originally from Indonesia, is co-director of Global Motion and a member of the SMC dance faculty. She is a dancer, choreographer, and storyteller, creating and performing traditional and contemporary works that focus on community, gender, and ethnicity.

Keali’i Ceballos is an internationally acclaimed teacher, dancer, and choreographer of Hawaiian and Polynesian dance. He is also the director of the hula school Halau Keali’i O Nalani, which is one of the largest schools for Hawaiian dance in Southern California today. Most recently, his school performed in the 2008 Emerging Voices Youth Project for the World Festival of Sacred Music. He also teaches the dances of Tahiti, the Maori, and Samoa.

Kenji Igus has been Tap dancing for over 20 years and has choreographed two shows for Universal Studios Hollywood, “Tapworx” and “Furious Beat,” the latter of which involved linking Tap dance to the Fast and Furious Franchise. Currently, Igus can be found performing every week at the social club Rose.Rabbit.Lie in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Maritza Olmos has danced Mexican Folklórico for 12 years and has also performed Salsa, Ballroom, Argentinian Tango, West African, Flamenco, and Contemporary Dance. She is the instructor and founder of Alexander Hamilton High School’s Folklórico Group under the UCLA After School Program. Maritza is currently a member of Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo Dance Company.

Tickets, which sell out quickly, range from $20-$22. Parking is free.

For tickets, go to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or call (310) 434-3005. For more information, please see www.smc.edu/dance or call (310) 434-3467.