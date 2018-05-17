The Santa Monica College (SMC) Theatre Arts and Music Departments will present “Into the Woods” May 18-27 in the Theatre Arts Main Stage on the SMC main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.

The award-winning musical tells the tale of a magical quest to find the elements a childless couple needs to reverse the spells of folklore, myths, and urban legends. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, “Into the Woods” is based on the German play by Frank Wedekind. The SMC production is directed by Terrin Adair-Lynch, with music direction by Gary Gray.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday, May 18 and May 25, and Saturday, May 19 and May 26. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, and on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27. A preview is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.

Advance tickets range from $17 to $20 ($10 for preview), plus a service charge, and can be purchased by going to www.smc.edu/mainstage or by calling (310) 434-4319 or (310) 434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets are $3 higher at the door before performances. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer