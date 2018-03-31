The Santa Monica College Music Department will present four events in April, including a piano concert by George Lepauw, and a benefit to support the SMC Applied Music Program. All events except the SMC Applied Music Program benefit concert are held in performance spaces at the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. The Applied Music benefit will be held at New Roads School, located at 3131 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica.

The events are:

Sunday, April 8 at 4 p.m. in the Music Hall: SMC Jazz Band, with conductor Frederick Keith Fiddmont. The popular ensemble presents jazz band arrangements from the masters, as well as contemporary works from aspiring composers and arrangers. Guest artist Lynne Fiddmont will join the band to explore the music of popular music masters like Stevie Wonder and Nora Jones. (Tickets are $10.)

Thursday, April 19 at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall: George Lepauw: Piano Concert. Artist and cultural activist George Lepauw will perform piano works by Bach and Debussy. Lepauw, who uses music and the arts to inspire and bring people together, is Executive Director of the Chicago International Movies and Music Festival, and the founder of the International Beethoven Project (IBP). (Free. Complimentary tickets are available at the SMC Music Office in Room 211 of the Performing Arts Center.)

Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall: Jazz Concert: Dave Tull Quartet. Renowned for 30 years as a world-class jazz drummer, Dave Tull has also built a reputation in the past 10 years as a great jazz singer, songwriter, and bandleader. Part of the SMC Spring Jazz Series. (Tickets are $10.)

Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at New Roads School (3131 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica): Benefit Concert: SMC Applied Music Program. Some of SMC’s most gifted music students perform under the direction of Brian Driscoll to support the SMC Music Department’s distinctive Applied Music Program, dedicated to fostering the development of outstanding instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers. (Tickets are $10.)

For tickets and information (unless otherwise noted), please go to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or call (310) 434-3005 or (310) 434-4323.

