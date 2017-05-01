Second St.

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will present its annual Student Group Art Exhibition from May 4 through July 5.

The opening reception for the exhibit is free and will be held in the gallery from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

The Emeritus Art Gallery is located at 1227 Second St., Santa Monica. Parking is available next door in Santa Monica Public Parking Structure No. 2.

“I continue to be impressed by the growth of the Emeritus Student Art Exhibition,” said Emeritus Gallery director Jesse Benson. “The diverse and sophisticated student body provides stronger contributions each year.”

The salon-style group exhibition will present works created by Earleen Ahrens, Tan Arnold, Anne Axelrad, Mimi Baer, Michael Baroff, Eva Benjamin, Angela Boies, Soraya Bolour, Cindy Borden, Ruth Lercher Bornstein, Michele Boyer, Eva Caulfield, Rebel Clair, Anna Conley, Cynthia Cottam, Susan Courtrigh, Evi Debes, Cheri Dickinson, Rose Dosti, Farideh Ebrahimi, Norma Ehrlich, Linda Freedman, Jim Gerstley, Lorraine Ginsburg, Jennifer Glaser, Eva Good, Barbara Gordon, Trude Haas, Janice Hanks, Kazuko Hashimoto, Lois Haytin, Joseph Juliano, Young-He Keh, Esther Lainer, Kerstin Lenzie, Leticia Lua, Kate MacQueen, Ed Maltz, Pam Marin, Elle Martin, Linda Melber, Virginia Merriam, Mel Messinger, Starrie Ming, Marie Montanari, Judi Morse, Christine Y. Nahm, Phyllis Nelson, Sandy Nevler, Wanda Norman-Storey, Ann Olsen, Nancy Pau, Killeen Pilon, Edward Plutte, Suzanne Plutte, Mel Rosen, Joyce Rosenblum, Shoko Sakanaka, Lheitha Salazar, Debbie Sanders, Jodi Sena, Sandra Strength, Mary Tatro, Nasir Torbati, Jill Traub, Estelle Tuvman, Judith Ubick, Alex Vital, Gloria Vitto, Tim Vreeland, Akemi Watanabe, Emily Winters, Leslie Wintner, Liz Woiwode, Adam Yu, and Lee Zeldin.

“The Student Group Art Exhibition,” said Associate Dean of Emeritus Gita Runkle, “is an annual tradition that the Emeritus community looks forward to every year, both the artists and those of us who admire their wonderful talent.”

SMC’s widely praised Emeritus program – founded in 1975 to serve the lifelong learning interests of older adults – offers more than 120 free classes and special programs, and serves over 3,000 students each year.

Please visit www.smc.edu/emeritus or call (310) 434-4306 for more information.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer

Pacific Palisades

St. Matthew’s Music Guild offers free neighborhood concert

Music at St. Matthew’s continues its 32st season of concerts in Pacific Palisades with a free Neighborhood Concert on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Thomas Neenan will conduct the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s in a performance of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and they will be joined by the Paul Revere Middle School Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Lara Jacques in the world premiere of Richard Meyer’s Hemispheres, commissioned for the occasion by the Music Guild. Neenan, who teaches music history and theory at Caltech will offer insights into “The Magic of Beethoven’s Fifth,” complete with musical examples played by the orchestra.

The concert is the latest in a series of music outreach events sponsored by the Music Guild with support from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors under the auspices of the LA County Arts Commission. The Music Guild performs at area schools, assisted living facilities and community centers and, for several years, has offered free Neighborhood Concerts at their home in Pacific Palisades. The concert will represent the second time they have been joined by more than 30 young string players from Paul Revere Middle School.

In notes accompanying his new work, Los Angeles composer Richard Meyer writes, “this multi-cultural piece explores world music using a unique and exciting format. Two side-by-side orchestras share one conductor, with one group performing traditional American songs and the other playing folk songs from the Middle East. A total of eight songs are presented as each section from the two orchestras is featured. As the piece unfolds, what emerges is not only a tapestry of beautiful music, but an intense commentary on the power of music to unite diverse cultures.”

There is perhaps no more familiar piece of classical music than Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Tom Neenan, a popular presenter of pre-concert lectures for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New West Symphony, and a recipient of the Associated Students of Caltech’s “Outstanding Teaching Award,” is known for his insightful and frequently humorous commentaries on music. He will offer a brief introduction to Beethoven the man, and commentary on his the Fifth Symphony, with live illustrations, played by The Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s.

All concerts in the Music Guild’s series take place on Fridays at 8pm, in St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. For more information, visit the Music Guild website: MusicGuildOnline.org or call (310) 573-7421.