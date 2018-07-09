The Santa Monica College Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery is pleased to present “StudioEleven at Work,” an exhibition of more than 40 original works created by 22 artists of StudioEleven, an artist-run cooperative whose members work both independently and communally. The exhibit will include paintings, mixed media, and sculpture.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday, July 10, to Saturday, August 4, with a free gallery reception on Saturday, July 14, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The reception is sponsored by Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, a California-based company whose wines from Paso Robles are Sustainability in Practice (SIP)-certified and will be featured at the reception. The artists will be present at the reception to discuss their work.

The SMC Pete & Susan Barrett Gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Prior to the public gallery reception, the SMC Foundation will host “StudioEleven at Work: A Fundraiser for the Arts,” a special VIP reception and silent auction of the works on exhibit on July 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Net proceeds of art sales will benefit SMC’s art programs and its students. The VIP reception — with complimentary wine tasting provided by Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery — is free, but registration is required to attend. Registration is available at 501auctions.com/studioelevenatwork.

StudioEleven is a group of independent artists who have worked, studied, and periodically gather at the Los Angeles Arts District studio of artist Tom Wudl. When artists work over time in close proximity to each other, longterm artistic dialogues lead to work that is immediate, contemporary, and provocative. These artists extend their work through exhibitions, educational experiences, and continuing conversations. StudioEleven has produced exhibitions at The Neutra Institute Museum and Gallery, The Ebell, The Colburn School, and Art Share L.A.

Exhibiting artists include Tere Abdala-Romano, Mindy Alper, Anne Brilliant, Elaine Cohen, BJ Dockweiler, Jill Gefen, Joan Giammarco, Flora Golden, Hillary Gruenberg, Michele Jaffe, Monica Leal Cueva, Linda Levi-Baum, Tressa Miller, David Peters, Deborah Schiller-Hadl, Charlotte Schmid-Maybach, Lisa Segal, Margy Sievers, Margaret-Anne Smith, Elise Vazelakis, Tom Wudl, and Laurie Yehia.

Hours for SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All exhibits, gallery talks, and opening receptions are free.

For more information, please call (310) 434-3434.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer