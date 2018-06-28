Restorative Justice is a popular concept for those people struggling with the development of alternatives to punitive approaches to justice in our educational and court systems. For its July 1st workshop, Committee For Racial Justice has invited Robert Howard, who is the Restorative Justice Coordinator at Santa Monica High School, to present his ideas & experience with how we can begin to form restorative justice alternatives that could impact the suspension to prison pipeline that affects students of color in our communities.

Robert J Howard III is a dynamic inspirational speaker, restorative justice trainer & practitioner, group facilitator, and a conflict mediator.

Since 2005, Robert has been facilitating multiple youth and community human relations programs. He has been a speaker/presenter at numerous conferences and workshops nationwide including the National Conference on Community & Restorative Justice as well as Mediators Beyond Borders Conference.

Come and see how to move from a punishment mindset to one that restores community to schools, families, and neighborhoods.

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.

For more information, call Joanne at (310) 422-5431.

The free workshop will be held Sunday, July 1, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Potluck supper at 6 p.m. and program starts at 6:30 p.m. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin