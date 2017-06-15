On June 15, the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District will host a presentation of the new John Adams Middle School (JAMS) Performing Arts Complex.

The existing auditorium had significant seismic issues along with American Disability Act problems. Officials conducted a study to determine if it was best to renovate or replace the facility and it would be more financially efficient to replace the structure.

According to the recent press release, the current JAMS auditorium has not been in use since structural damage to the building was discovered in 2014.

SMMUSD Chief Operations Officer, Carey Upton said, “SMMUSD officials and project architects are currently in the 50% schematic design phase. Deciding where certain things in the building will go, and how they will related to each other effectively.”

The new complex will be built in partnership with the Santa Monica College (SMC). The SMC bond is going to contribute 20 million and the SMMUSD Measure ES, school district bond is going to contribute 10 million, for a total project cost of $30 million.

The process began in July 2016, and since then there have been an estimated thirty different meetings.

Upton said, “We have met with the school, SMC, community organizations that plan on using the facility, architects, and facility services.”

The current JAMS auditorium seats 650 people, however because there is a demand for more space the new arts complex will be able to seat 750 people in the theatre.

Upton said there will most likely be no balcony, as it will stay one level. They plan to build a new orchestra, band and choir room along with a rehearsal room. The stage will be able to fit up to 80 students comfortably.

SMMUSD officials and project architects are looking forward to hearing ideas and suggestions from community members following the presentation.

The JAMS Performing Arts Complex is expected to be completed in August 2020.

“It is an opportunity to get excited,” said Upton. “It’s a space that was already being used by the school, college and other community organization and in the future it will be a better space for all.”

The presentation will be held in the JAMS cafeteria located at 2425 16th Street. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. No RSVP required. For more information call (310) 450-8338.

